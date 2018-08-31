Democrats cave, handing Trump a major victory — and liberals are angry about it

Some on the left expressed anger and outrage as Democrats in the U.S. Senate showed that they put much more of an importance on one thing over defeating the legacy of President Donald Trump — their vacation time.

The Republicans controlling the Senate cancelled their scheduled August recess in order to pursue legislation in advance of Trump’s and their agenda.

Rather than stay and fight by using parliamentary procedures to stall and possibly block some of them, Democrats decided to cave on his judicial nominations so that they could go home.

Even progressive news outlet Huffington Post called it a “major win” for Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose “No. 1 priority is filling up federal courts with conservative judges ― many of whom are incredibly anti-abortion, anti–LGBTQ rights and anti–voting rights.” – READ MORE

President Trump in a new interview Thursday said that Facebook, Google and Amazon may be in a “very antitrust situation,” but declined to elaborate on whether the companies should be broken up.

“I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said in an with Bloomberg News. “As you know, many people think it is a very antitrust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

He charged the firms with exhibiting a bias against conservatives.

Trump has accused the tech giants as being anti-conservative and for allegedly stifling conservative speech.

He tweeted on Tuesday that Google News was biased against conservatives and said “This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” – READ MORE