Trump: Democrats oppose border wall because they ‘don’t care’ about America’s safety

President Trump charged Tuesday that congressional Democrats are tiptoeing around immigration reform because they do not want to move on a southwestern border wall that would protect Americans.

“The problem with agreeing to a policy on immigration is that the Democrats don’t want secure borders, they don’t care about safety for U.S.A.,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

