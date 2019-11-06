University of Florida Prof. Bans Use of Term ‘Illegal Immigrant’

A professor at the University of Florida has banned the use of the term “illegal immigrant” in his classroom. The professor even claimed that the term is a “slur.”

According to a report by Campus Reform, University of Florida Professor Max Van Oostenburg has banned the use of the term “illegal immigrant” in his anthropology courses.

“Please be sure to participate to (sic) this discussion in a respectful way,” Van Oostenburg wrote in a handout to students. “I ask you not to use terms like “illegal immigrants,” “illegal aliens,” “the illegals.” For more information on this read: ‘Why ‘illegal immigrant’ is a slur by C. Garcia.’”

The professor’s instructions link to a CNN column the makes the case that terms like “illegal immigrant” are “slurs.” “The term ‘illegal immigrant’ was first used in 1939 as a slur by the British toward Jews who were fleeing the Nazis and entering Palestine without authorization. Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel aptly said that ‘no human being is illegal,’” columnist Charles Garcia wrote. – READ MORE