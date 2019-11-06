Sanctuary county with high level of illegal immigrant violent crime rolls back anti-ICE measure

Montgomery County, Maryland, has quietly rolled back its policy barring Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from accessing secure areas of its jail in order to detain illegal immigrants.

From WJLA-TV: Effective immediately, Montgomery County correctional officers have been instructed to grant ICE clearance to “identified areas” of the jail to “ensure that transfers are conducted in a safe environment,” a Montgomery County spokesman confirmed to ABC7 Friday evening.

That level of cooperation, however, mandates that ICE submit an immigration detainer and arrive at the jail along Seven Locks Road in Rockville prior to the defendant’s scheduled release time.

As WJLA noted, the jail will not hold immigrants with detainers once they are discharged from the jail. That means immigrants with detainers could still elude ICE officers.

In July, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat, signed into law “The Promoting Community Trust Executive Order,” which both prohibited law enforcement from asking people about their immigration status and largely banned ICE from entering the Montgomery County jail to detain immigrants with detainers. – READ MORE