Liberal Dark Money Group Launches $75 Million Digital Campaign Against Trump

A Washington, D.C.-based liberal group is launching a $75 million digital campaign against President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 elections.

ACRONYM, a 501(c)(4) dark money group and an affiliated political action committee, plans to spend heavily in critical swing states such as North Carolina, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, in an effort to bolster the eventual Democratic nominee, according to the New York Times. The campaign, led by former Obama campaign personnel and super PAC veterans, is called “Four is Enough.”

“The gun on this general election does not start when we have a nominee; it started months ago,” said David Plouffe, an adviser to ACRONYM who worked as Obama’s 2008 campaign manager. “If the things that need to happen don’t happen in these battleground states between now and May or June, our nominee will never have time to catch up.”

Trump's reelection campaign has spent more than $26 million nationally on Facebook and Google advertising, which is more than the top four Democratic presidential candidates have spent on those platforms combined, according to the Times. The group hopes to put a dent in the spending gap with a series of negative ads aimed at turning online viewers away from the president, while Democrat voters pick a nominee from a crowded primary field.