University Handed Out Half a Million Dollars To ‘Monitor’ Nassar Victims

Michigan State University shelled out over $500,000 to the public relations company Weber Shandwick to monitor Larry Nassar’s victims.

Weber Shandwick was paid $517,343 by MSU to keep a close watch on the social media of Nassar’s victims, NPR reported.

The firm worked alongside MSU’s Office of Communication and Brand Strategy to spend more than 1,440 hours gathering information on Nassar’s accusers.

“Aly Raisman tweeted that she will not be attending the sentencing because it is too traumatic for her, and her impact letter will be read in court (360 retweets; 6,000 likes),” one Weber Shandwick email reads to MSU school officials.

“As part of Weber Shandwick’s work providing communications counsel, the firm monitored media and social media conversations surrounding the university, which included posts from the survivors of the Larry Nassar case,” the PR firm’s director of global corporate communications Kimberly Dixon wrote in an email to the Lansing State Journal. – READ MORE

