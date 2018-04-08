True Pundit

Fentanyl Dealer Linked to the Death of Special Needs Teacher Gets Arrested

Police in New York City recently arrested a narcotics dealer for allegedly selling a fatal dose of the potent opioid fentanyl to a special education teacher who overdosed in a school bathroom.

Authorities on Friday charged 31-year-old Kashawn Lyons with drug distribution, which carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life.

He, along with 31-year-old Terrick Whitaker, are accused of selling fentanyl to 36-year-old Matthew Azimi, who died on Nov. 30 after shooting up inside a locked bathroom at PS X811 in the Bronx, reported the New York Daily News.

His body was later found by a school custodian along with a heroin baggie and a hypodermic needle.

Undercover officers subsequently bought heroin and fentanyl from Lyons and Whitaker, who still remains at large, and they were packaged in the same material found with Azimi. – READ MORE

