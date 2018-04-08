State Looking To Punish Smokers with Brand New ‘Vape Tax’

Lawmakers in Kentucky are attempting to boost state revenue partially off the backs of former smokers who rely on a vape with a proposal to tax the devices like cigarettes.

The revenue bill, unveiled by state Republicans on Monday, applies a six percent sales tax to a significant list of activities including golfing, bowling and laundry services.

It also brings vapor products under the state’s definition of tobacco, despite containing only nicotine, which will allow Kentucky to tax e-cigarettes at a rate of 15 percent, reports Vaping Post.

The tax plan, vehemently opposed by both the liberal Kentucky Center for Economic Policy and conservative Americans for Prosperity, fails to acknowledged the vastly different health profile of vapor products compared to cigarettes.

Public health advocates focused on harm reduction have long advocated taxes that differentiate between the risks of combustible cigarettes and alternative products to steer smokers to safer methods of nicotine delivery. – READ MORE

