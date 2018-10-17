University Faculty Member Secretly Records Conservative Students, Doxxes Them On Twitter

The University of Washington seems to have a real problem with privacy and ethics.

When teaching assistant Rebecca Ferber saw three conservative students eating lunch and discussing politics, she began recording them. She then posted a photo of their face on Twitter and asked her followers what she should throw at them: a “water bottle,” her “entire backpack,” or her “insides.” The latter won by a large margin, according to the College Fix.

Jason Rantz of KTTH radio first discovered the tweets. The conservative students were talking about the formation of a new campus group, “Students for Self Defense” and suggested organizing a “Beers for Brett” event to celebrate Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“Tagging Shultzy’s Bar and Grill — which initially asked the club not to visit them due to the ‘political nature’ of their event — Ferber tweeted ‘@shultzys there is a group of UW students organizing a ‘Beers for Brett’ event for tomorrow if Kavanaugh is confirmed. I hope you won’t allow these men to celebrate the success of putting a rapist on the Supreme Court and enact this kind of violence on the U District,’” Rantz wrote.

Ferber then tweeted that she had recorded the students “to see if there is any useful information … ” – READ MORE