Carter Page Files Defamation Lawsuit Against the DNC (VIDEO)

Carter Page, A Former Foreign Policy Adviser To President Donald Trump’s 2016 Campaign, Is Suing The Democratic National Committee And Law Firm Perkins Coie For Defamation Over Their Role In The Steele Dossier.

In an interview with Fox News channel host Sean Hannity Monday evening, Page explains why he is taking legal action against those who helped fund the research opposition project against then-candidate Trump.- READ MORE