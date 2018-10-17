Donald Trump Jr. Hits Elizabeth Warren With Brutal Flashback Video

Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a fool of herself on Monday when she released a study concerning her DNA testing results in an attempt to back her longstanding dubious claims of Native American heritage. Only, the results revealed that Warren could be as little as 1/1024th Native, less Native than the average white American. Moreover, the study was based on Mexican, Peruvian, and Colombian DNA.

The results fly in the face of Warren’s persistent claims, as highlighted by Donald Trump Jr. on Monday.

The eldest Trump son posted a flashback video to his Instagram page featuring Warren telling an apparent tall tale about her parents eloping because of her mother's part-Cherokee and part-Delaware ancestry.