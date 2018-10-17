    True Pundit

    Politics

    Donald Trump Jr. Hits Elizabeth Warren With Brutal Flashback Video

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a fool of herself on Monday when she released a study concerning her DNA testing results in an attempt to back her longstanding dubious claims of Native American heritage. Only, the results revealed that Warren could be as little as 1/1024th Native, less Native than the average white American. Moreover, the study was based on Mexican, Peruvian, and Colombian DNA.

    View this post on Instagram

    Wow. She really went all in with this fraud… at .00097th she is less Native American than most white Americans. Of course she gets a pass on that because she’s seen as a leftist hopeful.

    A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

    The results fly in the face of Warren’s persistent claims, as highlighted by Donald Trump Jr. on Monday.

    The eldest Trump son posted a flashback video to his Instagram page featuring Warren telling an apparent tall tale about her parents eloping because of her mother’s part-Cherokee and part-Delaware ancestry.-  READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: