    University Condemns ‘Unlawful and Dangerous’ Action After Confederate Statue Is Torn Down by Protesters

    The statue was known as “Silent Sam,” but the echoes from its destruction are ringing loud and clear.

    The chancellor of the University of North Carolina on Tuesday issued a statement that acknowledged how controversial the statue had been in recent years, but harshly criticized the protesters who pulled it down during a demonstration Monday.

    “The monument has been divisive for years, and its presence has been a source of frustration for many people not only on our campus but throughout the community,” Chancellor Carol L. Folt wrote in the statement published on Twitter.

    “However, last night’s actions were unlawful and dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured.”

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, issued his own statement that also acknowledged the anger the statue has attracted, but said the mob action had “no place in our communities.” – READ MORE

    On Monday evening, students at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill toppled “Silent Sam,” a 1913 statue placed on campus in memoriam of the 300 alumni who served in the Confederate Army. A group formed at 7:00 p.m. to protest the statue and stand up in favor of Maya Little, a student who allegedly dumped red paint and blood on the base of the statue in April. Little stated, “It’s time to build monuments to honor those who have been murdered by white supremacy. It’s time to tear down Silent Sam. It’s time to tear down UNC’s institutional white supremacy.”

    Around 9:20, according to the university, “a group from among an estimated crowd of 250 protesters brought down the Confederate Monument on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Tonight’s actions were dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured. We are investigating the vandalism and assessing the full extent of the damage.” Police arrested only one student for resisting arrest and concealing his or her face (the sex of the suspect has not been released).

    Governor Roy Cooper’s (D-NC) office stated, “The Governor understands that many people are frustrated by the pace of change and he shares their frustration, but violent destruction of public property has no place in our communities.”- READ  MORE

    The state's governor, a Democrat, said the destruction had "no place in our communities."

