University Condemns ‘Unlawful and Dangerous’ Action After Confederate Statue Is Torn Down by Protesters

The statue was known as “Silent Sam,” but the echoes from its destruction are ringing loud and clear.

The chancellor of the University of North Carolina on Tuesday issued a statement that acknowledged how controversial the statue had been in recent years, but harshly criticized the protesters who pulled it down during a demonstration Monday.

“The monument has been divisive for years, and its presence has been a source of frustration for many people not only on our campus but throughout the community,” Chancellor Carol L. Folt wrote in the statement published on Twitter.

“However, last night’s actions were unlawful and dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured.”

A message from Chancellor Folt on the Confederate Monument: https://t.co/Qp42b6410P pic.twitter.com/T3HoBCEfXw — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) August 21, 2018

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, issued his own statement that also acknowledged the anger the statue has attracted, but said the mob action had "no place in our communities."