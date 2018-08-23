#MeToo Leader Admits To Having Sex with 17-Year-Old Boy in Newly Surfaced Texts

Texts resurfaced Wednesday of #MeToo activist Asia Argento claiming that she had sex with a then 17-year-old Jimmy Bennett.

Argento, an actress and alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein, allegedly texted an unidentified friend Monday claiming that she had sex with Bennett, according to TMZ.

TMZ also released six photos of the alleged text where Argento explained the incident to an unidentified friend after The New York Times reported the story Sunday.

Figure head of the #MeToo movement ASIA ARGENTO 37 THEN IN BED WITH 17-YEAR-OLD BOY IN SEXUAL ENCOUNTER in April, Argento settled with him for $380,000 in hush money … which her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, paid. She still has her job….. pic.twitter.com/Sxy2Ds1XDA — 24/7 HipHop News (@BenjaminEnfield) August 22, 2018

“The public knows nothing, only what NYT wrote. Which is one sided. The shakedown letter. The horny kid jumped me,” Argento wrote in the text to her friend.

Argento also admitted to having sex with Bennett, claiming that she did not know he was a minor. The Italian actress also alleged that she did not know the age of consent in California was 18 since it is 15 in France and Italy.

The actress also spoke out about the photo of her and Bennett, “You can see my t—.That’s all. It doesn’t mean s—” she said to her friend. – READ MORE

According to the New York Post’s Page Six, Asia Argento claimed this week that Jimmy Bennett “made an exorbitant request of money” when he hit hard financial times.

It was her boyfriend, the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who convinced her to offer a settlement to quash the issue, she said.

Journalist Yashar Ali posted a tweet on Tuesday that included the entire statement.

I just received this statement from @AsiaArgento in response to the NYT story published late Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/jAOo7TAULX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2018

“I strongly deny and oppose the contents of the New York Times article dated 20 August 2018, as circulated also in national and international news,” Argento wrote.

She went on to call allegations that she molested a 17-year-old Bennett “absolutely false,” insisting that she “never had any sexual relationship” with someone she described as a friend.

“Bennett knew my boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, was a man of great perceived wealth and had his own reputation as a beloved public figure to protect,” she continued.

“Antony (sic) insisted the matter be handled privately and this was also what Bennett wanted,” Argento wrote. “Anthony was afraid of the possible negative publicity that such a person, whom he considered dangerous, could have brought upon us.” – READ MORE