Michael Cohen told Congress he doesn’t know if Trump knew about Russia meeting; MSM Lied About Trump’s Knowledge of Meeting

Reports by CNN and CBS News claiming President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians were FAKE NEWS, according to another liberal news outlet.

Michael Cohen told lawmakers last year, in sworn testimony, that he didn’t know whether then-candidate Donald Trump had foreknowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians, three sources with knowledge of Cohen’s testimony tell Axios.

And Cohen still doesn’t know whether Trump knew about the infamous meeting, according to Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis. “Nothing has changed,” he told Axios. News reports last month said Cohen was willing to assert to special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump did know about the meeting in advance.

Questions about Cohen’s testimony about the meeting may earn him a return trip to Capitol Hill.