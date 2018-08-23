    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    Michael Cohen told Congress he doesn’t know if Trump knew about Russia meeting; MSM Lied About Trump’s Knowledge of Meeting

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Reports by CNN and CBS News claiming President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians were FAKE NEWS, according to another liberal news outlet.

    You have to love it when liberals attack other liberals. Especially media liberals.

    Michael Cohen told lawmakers last year, in sworn testimony, that he didn’t know whether then-candidate Donald Trump had foreknowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians, three sources with knowledge of Cohen’s testimony tell Axios.

    And Cohen still doesn’t know whether Trump knew about the infamous meeting, according to Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis. “Nothing has changed,” he told Axios. News reports last month said Cohen was willing to assert to special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump did know about the meeting in advance.

    Questions about Cohen’s testimony about the meeting may earn him a return trip to Capitol Hill.

    This information about what Cohen told Congress about Trump — reported here for the first time — colors in the gaps of a joint statement Tuesday by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chair Sen. Mark Warner that got buried under the Cohen-Manafort news avalanche. READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Exclusive: Michael Cohen told Congress he doesn’t know if Trump knew about Russia meeting
    Exclusive: Michael Cohen told Congress he doesn’t know if Trump knew about Russia meeting

    He may get a return trip to Capitol Hill.

    Axios Axios

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: