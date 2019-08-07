Democratic Ohio Senator Using Trump’s Visit To Dayton To Push Obamacare

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) revealed on Wednesday that he will be using President Donald Trump’s visit to Dayton, Ohio as an opportunity to give the president a list of demands face-to-face, including expanding government-run health care.

“I spent much of yesterday wrestling with the right thing to do when President Trump visits Dayton today,” Brown said in a statement. “I decided I have a responsibility to Ohioans to use this opportunity to look the President in the eye and urge him to do the right thing.”

I wrestled with the right thing to do when Trump visits Dayton today. I decided I have a responsibility to look him in the eye and urge him to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/OpMtDNheiO — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 7, 2019

Trump confirmed a day prior that he will be traveling to Dayton to pay his respects to first responders, law enforcement officers, and victims of a mass shooting that occurred over the weekend. A gunman took the lives of nine people and injured more than 30 others after he opened fire on a crowd outside of a bar early Sunday morning. – READ MORE