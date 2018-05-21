Politics World
United Nations Migration Chief Attacks Trump, Claims Mass Migration in ‘National Interest’
“People say … we don’t want any migrants, build a wall and burn the bridge,” Swing sneered. “They identify [migrants] as ‘the other’. That is a big fear,” he claimed.
“[Migration] is inevitable, but also necessary,” he insisted.
“It is in [the] national interest. And it is absolutely desirable if we have the right policies rather than being stuck in the past, he ” he added — suggesting national should use their visa systems more “resourcefully.” – READ MORE
