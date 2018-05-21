‘No, I’m not over it’: Bitter Hillary Clinton jabs Trump, complains about students not voting, shows off Russian hat at Yale Class Day (VIDEO)

Early in her address to graduating Yale students at Sunday’s Class Day, Hillary Clinton reached behind the lectern, pulled out a traditional Russian ushanka hat, and held it aloft.

“I mean, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” she said as the audience laughed and applauded.

The Russian hat gag, a nod to the student tradition of wearing extravagant headgear during Class Day, set the tone for a wide-ranging speech in which Clinton alternately cracked jokes about her loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and warned Yale’s Class of 2018 that “we are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy.”

Clinton admitted that she still thinks about her defeat by Trump: “No, I’m not over it. I still think about the 2016 election. I still regret the mistakes I made. I still think, though, that understanding what happened in such a weird and wild election in American history will help us defend our democracy in the future.”

Clinton, who graduated from Yale Law School in 1973, cracked some jokes as well. She told students that she was thrilled for all of them, “even the three of you who live in Michigan and didn’t request your absentee ballots in time.” She also joked about her audition to join Yale’s famous Whiffenpoofs singing club, saying she had buried the tape “so deep that not even Wikileaks will be able to find it.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1