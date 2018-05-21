Politics
Giuliani: Trump could be ‘walking into a trap’ with Mueller interview
President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday that Trump could be “walking into a trap” by interviewing with special counsel Robert Mueller if he’s not given more details about an FBI informant who reportedly met with Trump campaign aides.
Giuliani told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Sunday that Trump’s team would need more information about the informant and whether the individual had any “incriminating information” on Trump associates.
“What we intend to do is premise it on, ‘If you want an interview, we need an answer to this,’ ” Giuliani told the newspaper. – READ MORE
