United Nations Court ‘Orders’ Trump Administration To Lift Iran Sanctions

The International Court of Justice at the United Nations has issued an “order” Tuesday demanding that the United States lift sanctions against Iran re-imposed after the Trump administration decided to pull out of a nuclear proliferation treaty inked with Iran during the Obama years.

Iran apparently requested that the ICJ force the United States to rescind measures banning the sale and transport of certain “humanitarian goods” to the region, including medical supplies, emergency food, and mechanical and airplane parts.

The Hauge, agreeing with the Iranians, issued the “blow” to the Trump White House Tuesday.

“The court finds unanimously that … the United States of America … shall remove by means of its choosing any impediments arising from the measures announced on 8 May to the free exportation to Iran of medicines and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities” chief judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said, according to the Times of India. – RED MORE

Juanita Broaddrick is calling on the FBI to launch an investigation into her longstanding allegations that former President Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 — accusing Democrats of a “double standard” for ignoring her case while demanding such a probe into allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Broaddrick slammed Democrats for not treating her claims as seriously as those brought by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — all of whom have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault or sexual misconduct.

“It’s not politically advantageous for them to circle around me and support me,” Broaddrick told Fox News. “These are the same people that refused to read my deposition with Ken Starr back in 1999. Not one Democrat would read it. [Chuck] Schumer, [Dianne] Feinstein, [Dick] Durbin—they completely turned their backs on me.”

Again, I request the FBI investigate my credible rape allegations against Bill Clinton, in the hope that his “perks”, as a Former Pres, can be stripped. It totals millions each year from mine and your tax dollar to support a rapist. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 29, 2018

I further demand an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Bill Clinton by @kathleenwilley and Leslie Millwee @Astroluvr And many others. WE deserve to be heard too. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 29, 2018

Broaddrick was interviewed by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr in 1999 as part of his investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct brought by Paula Jones. At first, Broaddrick signed a sworn affidavit denying the rape ever occurred. But when Starr approached her, he offered her immunity. She told BuzzFeed News in 2016 that was when she decided it “was time to tell the truth.”- READ MORE