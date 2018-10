Juanita Broaddrick Confronts #MeToo Activist Alyssa Milano Over Pro-Clinton Tweet

On Tuesday night, a tweet published by actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano gushing over alleged rapist and former President Bill Clinton resurfaced online.

“Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love,” Milano posted in 2012.

Bill Clinton, I love you so much. Like crazy amounts of love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 6, 2012

Broaddick was widely ignored or ridiculed by Democrats and their counterparts in the mainstream media at the time she came forward with her allegation.

“Could you give us an update on this tweet [Alyssa Milano] REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bulls***?” inquired Broaddrick on Twitter.

Could you give us an update on this tweet @Alyssa_Milano REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bullshit? https://t.co/9HU03ie2TI — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2018

Milano, unsurprisingly, has yet to respond to Broaddrick directly or address the pro-Clinton tweet.- READ MORE

Juanita Broaddrick is calling on the FBI to launch an investigation into her longstanding allegations that former President Bill Clinton raped her in 1978 — accusing Democrats of a “double standard” for ignoring her case while demanding such a probe into allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Broaddrick slammed Democrats for not treating her claims as seriously as those brought by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — all of whom have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault or sexual misconduct.

“It’s not politically advantageous for them to circle around me and support me,” Broaddrick told Fox News. “These are the same people that refused to read my deposition with Ken Starr back in 1999. Not one Democrat would read it. [Chuck] Schumer, [Dianne] Feinstein, [Dick] Durbin—they completely turned their backs on me.”

Again, I request the FBI investigate my credible rape allegations against Bill Clinton, in the hope that his “perks”, as a Former Pres, can be stripped. It totals millions each year from mine and your tax dollar to support a rapist. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 29, 2018

I further demand an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Bill Clinton by @kathleenwilley and Leslie Millwee @Astroluvr And many others. WE deserve to be heard too. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 29, 2018

Broaddrick was interviewed by Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr in 1999 as part of his investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct brought by Paula Jones. At first, Broaddrick signed a sworn affidavit denying the rape ever occurred. But when Starr approached her, he offered her immunity. She told BuzzFeed News in 2016 that was when she decided it “was time to tell the truth.”- READ MORE