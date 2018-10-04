Grassley Calls on Ford’s Lawyers to Hand Over Polygraph Material, Cites Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Signed Statement

Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, could have committed perjury last week for saying that she has “never” given tips or advice to someone planning on taking a polygraph test, according to an ex-boyfriend.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) on Tuesday sent a letter to Ford’s lawyers renewing his request for “all audio or video recordings produced during the course of Mr. Hanafin’s polygraph examination of Dr. Ford as well as all polygraph charts and other data that Mr. Hanafin relied upon in preparing his report.” Grassley said they he made these requests before and after last Thursday’s hearing, but he has yet to receive them.

Ford, a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University in California, has accused Kavanaugh of drunkenly pinning her to a bed, groping her, and trying to stifle her screams at a high school party in the early 1980’s. Kavanaugh denied the allegations, as has his former classmate Mark Judge, who Ford claims was also in the room at the time of the alleged incident. Two other people that Ford alleges were at the party in question, have also denied any knowledge of the party or sexual assault.

The friend Ford is alleged to have coached on the polygraph test, retired FBI agent Monica McLean, said the charge is completely made up. – READ MORE

The most recent Harvard-Harris poll suggests that Americans who know the facts of the Kavanaugh case favor his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The poll measured the responses of 1330 registered voters on September 29–30, just after Ford and Kavanaugh both testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the initial numbers suggested that most Americans opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Without any qualification, 44 percent said that Kavanaugh’s nomination should be rejected and 37 percent said that it should be accepted.

But those numbers changed dramatically to 57 percent in favor of confirmation when those same voters were informed that none of the allegations against Kavanaugh had been corroborated. If the current FBI investigation does not return with any corroboration of those allegations, the number in favor rises to 60 percent.- READ MORE