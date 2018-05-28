Gun-Free Britain: Drive-by Shooters Spray House with Bullets in Multicultural Manchester

Police Are Seeking Drive-by Shooters Who Sprayed A House In Cheetham Hill, An Area Of Manchester With An “entrenched Criminal Culture” And The Site Of Several Anti-terror Raids.

Two-men on a “moped-style motorbike” opened fire on a terraced house on Galsworthy Avenue around 12.40 a.m. on Friday morning in what is believed to be a “targeted attack”, the Manchester Evening News reports.

“It’s still early in our investigation, and we are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident, but it appears this was a targeted attack,” commented Detective Chief Inspector Richard Ennis.

"While we carry out enquiries, patrols have been increased in the area, and I'd ask anyone with concerns to speak to these officers directly.

