United Airlines to Introduce ‘Non-Binary’ Gender Flight Booking

United Airlines announced Friday it is now the first U.S. airline to provide customers non-binary gender booking options for flights.

“United is excited to share with our customers, whether they identify along the binary of male or female or not, that we are taking the steps to exhibit our care for them while also providing additional employee training to make us even more welcoming for all customers and employees,” Toby Enqvist, the carrier’s Chief Customer Officer, said in a statement.

According to United, the company is partnering with several LGBTQ non-profit groups, including the Human Rights Campaign and the Trevor Project, to train employees on the newly-announced booking options.

“By providing non-binary gender selection for ticketing and the gender-inclusive honorific ‘Mx’ in user profiles, United Airlines is taking an important step forward for non-binary inclusion,” Beck Bailey, who leads the Human Rights Campaign’s Workplace Equality Program, said. – READ MORE