White House: ISIS territory in Syria has been 100 percent eliminated

The White House said Friday the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has lost all of its territory in Syria, an announcement that has long been promised by President Trump.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling aboard Air Force One that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan briefed Trump on the development during the flight.

Sanders showed reporters a map of Syria demonstrating ISIS’s territorial losses and Trump later handed a copy to reporters, saying it demonstrates that the caliphate has been eliminated “as of last night.”

“You guys can have the map. Congratulations. Just spread it around,” Trump told reporters on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he is spending the weekend at his nearby Mar-a-Lago club.

“There’s ISIS, and that’s what we have right now,” he added, pointing to an area without any red ISIS-held territory. – READ MORE