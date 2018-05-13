True Pundit

United Airlines sued by Nigerian passenger booted for ‘pungent’ odor, claiming racial discrimination

One Nigerian woman is taking United Airlines to court, alleging that the carrier racially discriminated against her in removing her from her flight at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport after a fellow passenger complained that she had a “pungent” odor.

On May 11, Queen Obioma filed a federal discrimination suit in Texas, stating that she and her children were wrongfully kicked off a flight headed to San Francisco on March 4, 2016, the second leg of a three-flight trip from Lagos, Nigeria, to Ontario, Canada, where her kids attend school, the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to the lawsuit, Obioma boarded the plane and found a while male passenger sitting in her assigned business class seat, from which he refused to move. When a flight attendant failed to resolve the conflict as the man continued to refuse to move to his own assigned seat, Obioma agreed to take his spot.  – READ MORE

