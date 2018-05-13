WATCH: Hillary blames superficial voters for making her spend 600 ‘exhausting’ campaign hours doing hair, makeup

Now we know why Hillary Clinton wasn’t able to campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin: She was forced to spend so much time looking more presentable to all those sexist American voters who only care about appearance!

During a book event in Australia this week, the failed presidential candidate once again disparaged Americans, saying the double standard for male and female candidates put her at a disadvantage.

“The double standard is alive and well, and it is more difficult for women in public positions — we’ll talk about politics, but it’s true in business, it’s true in media, it’s just true across the board,” Clinton asserted to Julia Gillard, the former Australia prime minister.

“Because there are expectations about womens appearances that are deep within our collective DNA,” she claimed, “so that people feel free to comment, either favorably or unfavorably about hairstyles, clothing fashions, and all the rest of it,” the friend of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1