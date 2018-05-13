US fears more Iranian cyberattacks after exit from Iran deal: report

Pentagon cyberwarfare analysts are worried about a new wave of Iranian cyberattacks after President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. would exit the Iran nuclear agreement.

Within 24 hours of the announcement, researchers at security firm Crowdstrike reported a “notable” shift in Iranian cyberactivity, The New York Times reported. According to the Times, Iranian hackers sent emails containing malware to diplomats in the foreign affairs offices of U.S. allies and telecommunications companies.

“With the nuclear deal ripped up, our nation and our allies should be prepared for what we’ve seen in the past,” former National Security Agency (NSA) Director Gen. Keith Alexander told the Times.

The NSA’s former general counsel, Matt Olsen, said that Iran’s cyber capabilities have increased faster than analysts had predicted. Olsen said those new capabilities could soon be aimed toward U.S. targets.

“[Iran] is now among our most sophisticated nation-state adversaries,” Olsen told the Times. “We can anticipate those capabilities could well be turned against the U.S.” – READ MORE

