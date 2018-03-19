Security
Unidentified Woman Crashes Car Loaded With Accelerants Into Broward County Sheriff’s Office
Just before noon on Monday, an unidentified woman crashed a Toyota Camry carrying accelerants into a Broward Sheriff’s Office district office. After the car slammed into the community service room at BSO’s South Broward office in Pembroke Park, it burst into flames.
A worker painting inside the office aided the driver in exiting the car; Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the woman, who had third-degree burns, to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. – READ MORE
Daily Wire