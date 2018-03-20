True Pundit

Explosion at FedEx facility near San Antonio likely linked to Austin serial bomber

At least one person has been injured when a package bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio in Texas early Tuesday. Federal agents said the incident is likely linked to attacks by a serial bomber that have killed two people in Austin, the Associated Press reported.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. at the FedEx Ground distribution center in Schertz.

The San Antonio Texas Fire Department said a FedEx employee apparently suffered a non-life-threatening “percussion-type” injury from the blast.

Four explosions about 80 miles away in Austin this month have killed two people and wounded four more. Police are still trying to determine if those explosions are connected. – READ MORE

Four explosions in Austin this month have killed two people and wounded four.
