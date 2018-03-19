Liberal Law Professor Drops Truth Bomb on McCabe and Dems for Firing: Be ‘Worried About’ Prison (VIDEO)

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, appeared on CNN Saturday to talk about former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s firing just days before he was set to retire.

Turley explained that this wasn’t a witch hunt or a plan mocked up by President Donald Trump or Attorney General Jeff Sessions. This was recommended by the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

“These were career officials at the Office of Professional Responsibility that made this recommendation which is exceedingly rare,” Turley said. “In fact, it is unprecedented for someone in this position. These are not political appointees.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1