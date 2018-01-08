UNICEF using biased information to blacklist Israel military, critics say

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is being accused of allowing biased information, supplied by radical anti-Israeli groups, to include Israel’s military in a report by the U.N. secretary-general on children and armed conflict. Being placed in that report could lead to tough Security Council sanctions.

According to critics of the upcoming U.N. report, the purpose is to include the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on a blacklist of “grave violators of children’s rights.” The critique is authored by NGO Monitor, an Israel-based research institute analyzing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) claiming to advance humanitarian agendas.

Titled “UNICEF and its NGO Working Group: The Campaign to Blacklist the IDF,” it explains that since 2007, UNICEF has led the “Working Group on Grave Violations against Children,” that monitors and reports grave violations against children in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory as well as 19 other conflict zones.

The UNICEF working group is expected to share its data with the U.N.’s special representative for children and armed conflict soon. This information then will be passed onto the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. NGO Monitor states that, “UNICEF’s role in this process includes giving legitimacy to false and distorted claims made by the NGOs, which are fed through a UNICEF database to a variety of U.N. publications.” (FOX NEWS)

