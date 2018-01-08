President Trump may cause the extinction of the entire human race, Yale professor says

President Doanld Trump is severely mentally impaired and may force the extinction of the entire human race, according to Dr. Brady Lee, a Yale psychiatrist and clinical professor.

Lee, who is internationally known and has briefed members of Congress on Trump’s mental fitness, told Newsweek last week that Trump’s mental impairment is not just dangerous for the United States — but for the entire world. And with each passing day, the dangers become greater, she said.

“As more time passes, we come closer to the greatest risk of danger, one that could even mean the extinction of the human species,” Lee said. “This is not hyperbole. This is the reality.”

How bad does she say it is? According to Lee, it’s a “public health emergency that needs to be responded to as quickly as possible.”

Lee also said there is a good chance Trump will violently lash out in the future.

His “verbal aggressiveness, history of boasting about sexual assault, history of inciting violence at his rallies, and history of endorsing violence in his key public speeches” is a predictor for impending violence, she said. “He has also shown an attraction to violence and powerful weapons.” (THE BLAZE)

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *