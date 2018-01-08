L.A. Times article suggests Trump is driving people into Satanism

A Los Angeles Times article suggests President Donald Trump is responsible for a national interest in Satanism, especially among feminists and the disenfranchised. The assertion is made even though Trump has repeatedly said he supports conservative Christian values — the polar opposite of Satanism.

Throughout the Times article, the kingdom of darkness is mistakenly portrayed as a source of empowerment and a harmless expression of popular culture and rebellion. The article kicks off with a scene-setting Satanic ritual mired in darkness, then blames it on Trump:

“It was a great night for a heterodox generation of new self-described Satanists who are upending old ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘Helter Skelter’ stereotypes in service of radical politics, feminist aesthetics and community unity in the divisive time of Trump.

“Given the never-ending chaos in American life, when nuclear war seems to many to be just one juvenile presidential tweet away, a coterie of artists are rediscovering Satanism’s imagery and rituals in a city with a long, rich and weird history of contrarian philosophies. Traditionalists might debate if any of it is properly “Satanic” at all; this new take is much more feminist than nihilist, flexibly self-aware and better versed in internet culture than orthodox theology.” (THE BLAZE)

