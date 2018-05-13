UNHOLY: Presbyterian Minister Asks God To Bless Planned Parenthood

Displaying the very essence of sacrilegious behavior, a Presbyterian minister asserts that Planned Parenthood, which murders hundreds of thousands of babies every year, should be blessed by God.

As Life News reports, The Rev. Marvin Ellison, a volunteer chaplain at the Planned Parenthood in Portland, Maine, joined other chaplains to bless the Maine facility at a service they hosted. Ellison doubled down in a column for the Press Herald. In his column, he stated, “There are some who assume that if you’re a person of faith, you must stand in opposition to all that Planned Parenthood represents, but that’s far from true.”

Of course, Ellison didn’t say what that faith is in. He attempted to justify his position by relying on people’s feelings instead of religious doctrine: “Throughout the U.S., according to the Public Religion Research Institute, the majority of religiously affiliated people support sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice.”

Then, of course, the deliberate avoidance of regarding babies in the womb as part of the human race: “Promoting health care for all, including reproductive and sexual health care, is an important religious value, and that commitment is nothing new.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1