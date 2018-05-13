True Pundit

Steyer: We Need to Impeach Trump Before He Becomes as Bad as Hitler (VIDEO)

Posted on
Billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer said Thursday President Donald Trump was a talented communicator similar to Adolf Hitler, adding he wanted Trump impeached before he did the kind of harm Hitler did.

Steyer has spent tens of millions of dollars on a national impeachment campaign against Trump and put on town halls across the country to promote his efforts and rally Democrats.

A town hall participant in Iowa told Steyer that Trump reminded her of Hitler, saying the Nazi leader also tore families apart. – READ MORE

Billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer said Thursday President Donald Trump was similar to Adolf Hitler in that they were both talented communicators, adding he wanted to get him impeached before he did the kind of harm Hitler did.

