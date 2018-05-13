Politics TV
Steyer: We Need to Impeach Trump Before He Becomes as Bad as Hitler (VIDEO)
Billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer said Thursday President Donald Trump was a talented communicator similar to Adolf Hitler, adding he wanted Trump impeached before he did the kind of harm Hitler did.
Steyer has spent tens of millions of dollars on a national impeachment campaign against Trump and put on town halls across the country to promote his efforts and rally Democrats.
A town hall participant in Iowa told Steyer that Trump reminded her of Hitler, saying the Nazi leader also tore families apart. – READ MORE
