Steyer: We Need to Impeach Trump Before He Becomes as Bad as Hitler (VIDEO)

Billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer said Thursday President Donald Trump was a talented communicator similar to Adolf Hitler, adding he wanted Trump impeached before he did the kind of harm Hitler did.

Steyer has spent tens of millions of dollars on a national impeachment campaign against Trump and put on town halls across the country to promote his efforts and rally Democrats.

A town hall participant in Iowa told Steyer that Trump reminded her of Hitler, saying the Nazi leader also tore families apart. – READ MORE

