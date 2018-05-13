While Trump Was Freeing Hostages, Capturing Terrorists – Bitter Hillary Was Mocking His Inauguration Crowd Size

It was a big week for President Trump, but Hillary Clinton did her best to poo poo his accomplishments during her Thursday speech in Melbourne, Australia.

Clinton, speaking at a high-dollar gathering of progressives, did not touch on the recent accomplishments and instead spun the old records of Russian collusion, emails and James Comey robbing her of the presidency.

According to reporting by The Australian, Clinton said:

“The forces at work in he 2016 election are still with us in the United States and around the globe. Deep currents of anger and resentment flowing through our culture. A political press that told voters that my emails were the most important story. The unprecedented intervention in our election by the FBI director and the information warfare waged from within the Kremlin. What we have learned about Russian interference in our election is more than alarming. It is a clear and present danger to democracy. It is right out of Putin’s playbook.’’

“When leaders deny things we can see with out own eyes, like the size of a crowd at an inauguration, or refuse to accept settled science when it comes to urgent challenges like climate change, it isn’t just frustrating to anyone who prides himself or herself on living in the fact based universe, it is insidious and subversive to democracy. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1