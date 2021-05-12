Unhinged Leftist Bette Midler Threatens To Kill Unvaccinated Kids

“Entertainer” Bette Midler has called for KILLING children who have not had COVID shots.

In a completely mental tweet aimed at ‘anti-vaxxers’, the unhinged Midler advocated using peanut butter on kids with allergies if they haven’t been vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Get vaccinated or I’m gonna start killing kids with peanut allergies” is definitely a sales pitch https://t.co/soL2Tg6U9g — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 9, 2021

Normally anything coming out of her mouth is easily ignored, but this mind to keyboard splurge is a particularly hot take…

Choosy moms choose Jif and there is no FDA approved pediatric coronavirus vax as of today. I’m not certain where you’re going with this meme but wishing death on children is certainly a call for self reflection. — MajorMomVibes (@ArmyofBlonde) May 9, 2021

Hey Bette I have a plus three to peanut from the MMR jab 31 years ago plus partial deafness in my left ear from the dtap. What’s your super funny joke for that one. — Jackie (@yogijax) May 10, 2021

What’s even more mental is that some leftists actually took her seriously- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --