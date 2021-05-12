Golden Globes canceled on NBC over lack of diversity. Tom Cruise sends back his awards in protest.

The group that organizes the annual Golden Globes awards was literally canceled by NBC over a campaign demanding more diversity among its voting members.

Critics claim that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has no black voting members and cite other accusations of racial and sexual discrimination against the organization.

NBC said in a statement Monday that the awards ceremony would not be aired in 2022 if the HFPA refused to take steps to address the controversy.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” said a NBC spokesperson.

“As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” the statement read. “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The decision from NBC came after other media companies similarly criticizing the HFPA. Netflix and Amazon Studios have both said they will not work with HFPA over the concerns.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --