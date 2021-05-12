Biden on His Proposed Tax Hikes: ‘This Is Not Punishing Anybody’

President Joe Biden is reassuring Americans his plan to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to support his infrastructure plan is “not punishing anybody.”

“Let me ask you, what’s better for America? A tax cut and make corporations richer and CEOs richer or investments that are going to make our country stronger, more competitive, and lift up the standard of living for everybody?” Biden said while delivering remarks on Thursday.

He added, “This is not punishing anybody. All those folks are still going to have two homes or three homes and their jets — won’t matter. Not going to change their standard of living one little bit.”

Biden on raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to support his infrastructure plan: “This is not punishing anybody. All those folks are still going to have two homes or three homes and their jets — won’t matter. Not going to change their standard of living one little bit.” pic.twitter.com/3Zrq2M8tXG — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2021

The president delivered a similar message earlier this week during a press conference promoting the American Families Plan, as IJR reported.

“I don’t want to punish anybody, but everybody should chip in. Everybody should pay something along the road here,” Biden said.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --