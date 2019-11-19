Unhinged Dem Rep praises cyclist who flipped off Trump: ‘Impeach the bastard right now!’ (VIDEO)

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus wants to “impeach the bastard right now” but she’s urging Democrats to focus on voting him out of office in 2020, just in case.

During a recent fundraiser in The Silver State, Titus railed against Trump to a roaring applause from Nevada Democrats championing the “First in the West” primary set for February 22, 2020.

"My favorite one was the lady who flipped off the president and then got elected," Titus said, referring to the recent election results. "I mean, is that not poetic justice? She's representing the district where his golf course is located. It just doesn't get any better than that."