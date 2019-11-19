Kanye: “Protect Your Kids From Being Indoctrinated By Hollywood & The Media” (VIDEO)

Kanye West says that parents need to protect their children from being ‘indoctrinated’ into embracing lives of vapid meaninglessness by the media and the entertainment industry.

The music icon was speaking to an audience at Joel Osteen’s church in Houston during one of his Sunday Service events.

He began by pointing out that many famous people are in service to Satan and not God because they value money and power above all else.

Kanye: Satan stole all the best producers. Satan stole all the best musicians. Satan stole all the best designers. Hollywood puts images and symbolism in movies and tv shows to indoctrinate your kids into lives of emptiness, service to self, and feeding the eye… Lakewood: pic.twitter.com/TAAmGJFRGI — Tiffany FitzHenry (@Tiff_FitzHenry) November 18, 2019

The Jesus is King singer then turned his attention to cultural degeneracy, telling the crowd; “We have our own daughters and we’re still rapping about trying to hook up with somebody’s daughter.”

He went on to urge parents about the necessity of “protecting your kids from the indoctrination of the media, the thousands of thousands of images that are fed to children by the age of 6 or 7.”

Kanye added that: …images are “purposely mixed in to lower the kid’s super power and esteem so that they can be more susceptible to consumption and feel that they need to consume and become a part of the robotic numeric system that controls so much.” – READ MORE