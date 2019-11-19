Elizabeth Banks Preemptively Blamed Men, Sexism For ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Box Office Bomb

Filmmaker and actress Elizabeth Banks was apparently anticipating her “Charlie’s Angels” reboot bombing at the box office and preemptively blamed men and sexism for its inevitable failure.

As noted by The Daily Wire on Sunday, the new feminist-lecturing “Charlie’s Angels” had a budget of $48 million before marketing costs. On opening weekend, the flick took in a mere $8.6 million domestically, and scored $19.3 million for its global haul, totally just $26.1 million worldwide.

Before opening weekend, Banks, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film, laid out some excuses for its soon-to-come flop. The main culprit? Sexism, of course.

“Look, people have to buy tickets to this movie, too. This movie has to make money,” Banks told the Herald Sun, IndieWire reported. “If this movie doesn’t make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don’t go see women do action movies.”

As noted by IndieWire, Banks' excuse is questionable, since films that feature women in action movies, like "Captain Marvel" and "Wonder Woman" performed quite well at the box office: "Earlier this year, the Brie Larson-starring 'Captain Marvel' grossed $426 million in the U.S. and over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. 'Wonder Women' ended its summer 2017 run with $821 million worldwide," the outlet noted.