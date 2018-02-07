‘#UnFriendFacebook’: Crazy Jim Carrey Calls for Dumping Facebook Stocks Over ‘Russian Interference in Our Elections’

Hollywood actor-comedian Jim Carrey says he’s dumping his Facebook stock and deleting his page on the social media platform in protest over reported Russian interference on the site during the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it,” declared Carrey in a post on Twitter, Tuesday. “I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook.”

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

“For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it. Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that,” Carrey said in a statement published by TheWrap. – READ MORE

