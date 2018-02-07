FEMA Contractor Was Supposed To Deliver 30 Million Meals To Puerto Rican Hurricane Survivors. She Delivered 50,000.

A woman hired by FEMA to deliver more than 30 million meals to starving victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico delivered only 50,000 of those meals — even though she cashed her $156 million paycheck.

According to The New York Times, Tiffany Brown was tasked with the massive aid program, even though she had “at least five canceled government contracts in her past,” and inked a lucrative deal with FEMA to be the point person in the United State’s food aid program for the island nation.

But after contacting a wedding caterer in Atlanta and a small non-profit in Texas for help in fulfilling her obligations, Brown and her company, Tribute Contracting LLC, was able to provide only 50,000 meals — and of those meals, only a small portion fulfilled FEMA’s requirement that the food be self-heating. Brown and her company had packaged hot packs and food separately.

When FEMA found out and canceled her contract, Brown didn’t just forgive and forget. She’s now suing FEMA for her money. She’s seeking a settlement of “only” $70 million.

Unsurprisingly, it seems the government is largely at fault for being unable to handle a massive rescue effort — something that shocks The New York Times, but should be no surprise to anyone paying attention to the government’s long-term record on these issues. – READ MORE

Months after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, nearly half the island’s residents are still without power. Despite the Federal Emergency Management Agency sending hundreds of workers to the area to help restore the electrical grid, they’ve been at a loss as to where critical construction items, shipped to the island as part of the recovery effort, have gone.

Now, armed federal agents are reportedly taking the situation into their own hands. Over the weekend, FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began raiding warehouses, where the Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority has been “hoarding” these “critical materials” out of reach of aide workers.

According to The Intercept, FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used their security details to break into a Palo Seco warehouse where they found hundreds of tension steel sleeves and nearly 3,000 items critical to U.S. contractors who are trying to help Puerto Rico restore power.

Both agencies quickly inventoried and distributed the items. – READ MORE

Though it’s been months since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, forcing countless families into homelessness, the recovery process is nowhere near complete. Neither, it seems, is the corresponding blame game being played by columnists like Wilda Rodríguez, who apparently blames the nation’s woes on Jews.

In a disturbing column published last week titled, “What does ‘the Jew’ want with the colony?” Rodríguez suggested that the blame for Puerto Rico’s slow recovery lies with Jewish people, who, she argued, wield power and wealth from Washington and Wall Street

“In the end, Congress will do what ‘the Jew’ wants, as the vulgar prototype of true power is called,” Rodríguez wrote for the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día (New Day), as translated by the Washington Examiner.

And what “the Jew” wants, she claims, is to punish Puerto Ricans because of the territory’s $70 billion debt.

“That we could get away without paying would be fatal to Wall Street morale,” Rodríguez opined. “The punishment needs to make it clear to the debtor world that Wall Street cannot be manipulated.”

The Forward, an American magazine published for a Jewish-American audience, notes that Rodríguez added a disclaimer for using the term “the Jew.”- READ MORE