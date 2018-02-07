True Pundit

Trump Has Ordered Pentagon to Stage Grand Military Parade in DC — Liberals Losing Their Minds

Posted on
It has been revealed that President Donald Trump has instructed the top brass at the Pentagon to plan for a large-scale military parade to take place in the nation’s capital. The parade is in its beginning stages, and a date has not yet been selected, although officials would reportedly like for it to occur on a patriotic holiday.

A senior White House official reiterated they are still “brainstorming” and that “right now, there’s really no meat on the bones.”

Even though nothing is set in stone, reactions from liberals have been strong. – READ MORE

An audit of one of the Pentagon’s largest agencies found $800 million unaccounted for, and that bodes ill for the success of a full audit of the Department of Defense, according to one senator.

“I think the odds of a successful DOD audit down the road are zero,” Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley told Politico, which first reported on the audit.

“The feeder systems can’t provide data. They are doomed to failure before they ever get started.”

The Pentagon brought in consultancy Ernst & Young to conduct an audit of the Defense Logistic Agency, one of the Pentagon’s most prolific spenders.

The independent auditors found that DLA didn’t properly document more than $800 million in construction projects, but that was only part of the agency’s problems.

It also found $40 million spent on computers and tech was “inappropriately recorded.” – READ MORE

Trump Has Ordered Pentagon to Stage Grand Military Parade in DC — Liberals Losing Their Minds

