Underage Pregnant Girl, 1-Yr-Old Child Among 57 Migrants Rescued in Arizona Desert

An Underage Pregnant Girl And A 1-year-old Child Were Among A Group Of 36 Minor And 21 Adult Migrants Rescued In The 108-degree Heat Of The Arizona Desert After They Illegally Crossed The Border From Mexico. Many In The Group Required Medical Attention For Exposure To The Heat And Dehydration.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ajo Station responded to a 911 call for assistance from a large group of illegal immigrants who became lost in the desert after illegally crossing the border on Friday. The call came in from the Sonora, Mexico, 911 system. The group consisted of 36 minors and 21 adults. At lease 17 of the minors were unaccompanied by a parent or guardian, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials. The minors included an underage girl who is pregnant and a one-year-old toddler, officials stated.

Many people in the group required medical attention, including the pregnant teen. Agents who are trained as emergency medical technicians provided fluids and first aid for the distressed migrants. The pregnant underage girl required an IV for immediate fluids and then had to be transported to an area hospital for additional treatment, officials stated.

“Regardless of the unscrupulous and ill regard for human life attitude by smugglers, Border Patrol Agents work tirelessly to ensure not only the safety and security of our nation but also the safety of those who they come in contact with,” CBP officials said in a written statement. “Due to the extreme heat, Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials warn that summer is an especially dangerous time to be stranded in Arizona’s desert.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1