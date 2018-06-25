Roseanne Barr breaks down in first interview since ABC fired her over tweet

Roseanne Barr broke down in tears during her first interview after her racist tweet prompted ABC to cancel the high-profile revival of “Roseanne.”

Barr recorded a podcast interview with her longtime friend, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who on Sunday published an edited transcript and recording of the conversation.

Barr described herself as a hate magnet unworthy of being defended.

“I’ve lost everything,” Barr said on the podcast. “And I regretted it before I lost everything.”

She also lamented that some people didn’t accept her explanation blaming the sleep drug Ambien for a tweet that likened former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a person created by the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.” Barr said, “I was impaired, you know.”

“I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong. I’m going to accept what the consequences are,’ and I do, and I have,” Barr said. “But they don’t ever stop. They don’t accept my apology, or explanation. And I’ve made myself a hate magnet. And as a Jew, it’s just horrible. It’s horrible.” – READ MORE

