MIKE HUCKABEE FIRES BACK AGAINST RACISM ALLEGATIONS AFTER PELOSI TWEET — ‘MS-13 IS NOT A RACE’
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee defended himself against allegations of “racism” on Saturday after he posted a tweet jokingly referring to a picture of MS-13 members as Nancy Pelosi’s “campaign committee for the take back of the House.”
Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House. pic.twitter.com/yKDhkVubck
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018
Several liberal tweeters used Huckabee’s post to try to characterize him as a racist.
Yes @ktumulty because MS-13 is not a race but an illegal gang who rapes, murders, and mutilates children as sport. Nancy Pelosi defended them because she said @realDonaldTrump insulted them. Are you defending them too? Wasn’t aware that criminal was a “race.” https://t.co/qjmELJuYAm
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018
To which Huckabee responded by tweeting that “MS-13 is not a race,” but rather a murderous gang that “Nancy Pelosi defended.” – READ MORE