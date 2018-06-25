True Pundit

Politics

MIKE HUCKABEE FIRES BACK AGAINST RACISM ALLEGATIONS AFTER PELOSI TWEET — ‘MS-13 IS NOT A RACE’

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee defended himself against allegations of “racism” on Saturday after he posted a tweet jokingly referring to a picture of MS-13 members as Nancy Pelosi’s “campaign committee for the take back of the House.”

Several liberal tweeters used Huckabee’s post to try to characterize him as a racist.

To which Huckabee responded by tweeting that “MS-13 is not a race,” but rather a murderous gang that “Nancy Pelosi defended.” – READ MORE

'Wasn't aware that criminal was a race'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
