UNC Professor/Author: ‘They Have Deputized All White People To Murder Us’

A professor at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s School of Information and Library Science stated on Twitter that all white people have been “deputized” to “murder us.”

As Campus Reform reported, associate professor Tressie McMillan Cottom, who serves in the university’s School of Information and Library Science, responded to a tweet alleging Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson supported “citizen soldiers” in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The tweet added, “Kyle Rittenhouse, who murdered 2 people, is a citizen soldier.”

They have deputized all white people to murder us. https://t.co/tnGRyHZn9y — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) August 31, 2020

Cottom tweeted, “They have deputized all white people to murder us.”

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was allegedly involved in a two-part shooting last week that left two dead and one injured during far-left rioting and chaos in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was charged with first-degree murder. – READ MORE

