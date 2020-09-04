Sheriff: Texas Father Killed Infant Daughter During Sexual Assault

A man was arrested Monday and accused of sexually molesting and killing his infant daughter in Houston, Texas.

“Early on Monday, Aug. 24, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 15000 block of Westpark, where a baby wasn’t breathing,” according to ABC 13.

Emergency personnel treated nine-month-old Savayah Mason, then transported her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A news release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) detailed the events:

HCSO Homicide investigators responded to the scene and began an investigation into the child’s death. An autopsy conducted at the Harris County Institute of Forensics indicated the child had been sexually assaulted and died due to asphyxiation during the assault. Investigators interviewed the father of the child, Luis Luna, (08/15/97), and determined he was responsible for the child’s death. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Capital Murder against Luna for the death of his daughter. On August 31st, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, along with several assisting agencies, arrested Luis Luna without incident.

In a tweet Monday evening, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the infant’s death “heartbreaking,” adding that it was the “worst type of cases. May this little angel Rest in Peace” – READ MORE

